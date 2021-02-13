D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,606 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,283,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,685,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,544. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $157.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90.

