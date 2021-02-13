DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.86 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 108.9% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $249,237.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

