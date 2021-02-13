Dai Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $249.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01052675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.07 or 0.05525549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00033781 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,072,520,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,072,520,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.