Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,077 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

