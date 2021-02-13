Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

