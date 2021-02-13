Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

APD opened at $260.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.