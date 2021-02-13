Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 22,284 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of nCino worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other nCino news, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

Shares of NCNO opened at $80.07 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

