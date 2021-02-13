Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 35,266 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,848 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of TripAdvisor worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

