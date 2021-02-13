Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,110 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,929,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

