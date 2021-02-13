Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 72,305 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,305 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

