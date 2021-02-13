Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 50,836 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.