Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $286.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $287.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

