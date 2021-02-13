Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AON by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $228.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

