Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day moving average is $171.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

