Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.