Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

