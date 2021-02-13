Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Workday by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 304,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $281.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

