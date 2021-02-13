Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $313.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

