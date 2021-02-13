Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $330.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $332.31.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.