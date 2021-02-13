Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.