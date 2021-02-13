Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

