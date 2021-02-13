Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

