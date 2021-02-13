Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 549,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

