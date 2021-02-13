Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $722.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

