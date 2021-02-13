Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $61.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

