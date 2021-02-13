Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

