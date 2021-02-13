Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,802.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

