Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

