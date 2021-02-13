Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.46 and a 200-day moving average of $365.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.