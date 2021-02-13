Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,078.10.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,064.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.