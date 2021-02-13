Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AAON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AAON by 71.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

