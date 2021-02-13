Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 10,652 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.