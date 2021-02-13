Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.28 and its 200 day moving average is $263.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

