Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,226 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average is $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

