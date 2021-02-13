Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 38,615 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

ON opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

