Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,635 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 245,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

