Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 16,014 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,932 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.