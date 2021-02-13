Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $99.31 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.