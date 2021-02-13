Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $4.94 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $158.65 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

