Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Morningstar worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.6% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $249.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $2,666,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,509,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,265 shares of company stock valued at $37,062,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

