Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total transaction of $1,722,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

