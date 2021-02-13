Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Danaher by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.90. 2,103,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

