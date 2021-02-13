Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. 2,103,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.