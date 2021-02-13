DAO Maker (DAO) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.93 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $42.94 million and $5.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded flat against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

DAO Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.