DAO Maker Price Tops $2.75 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00005800 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $45.09 million and $4.05 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

DAO Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.