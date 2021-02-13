DAOBet Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $295.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,942.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.65 or 0.01425959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.00553308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.