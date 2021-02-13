DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 45% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $7.30 million and $101,096.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.83 or 0.99720279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00079694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015201 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

