Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.59% of Darden Restaurants worth $91,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $128.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

