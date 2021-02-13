Dash (DASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.13 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 45.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $252.90 or 0.00533049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $7.13 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 115.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $986.49 or 0.02079238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,973,007 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.