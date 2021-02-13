Dash (DASH) Price Tops $213.74 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $3.80 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $213.74 or 0.00455537 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031924 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $794.45 or 0.01693225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,972,099 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

